Three suspects nabbed for selling overpriced alcohol

Authorities arrested three people for selling bottles of alcohol higher than the retail price set by the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI).

The Philippine National Police-Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (PNP-CIDG) apprehended Jeffrey Zapanta and Albert Mandap during a buy-bust operation on Thursday, March 19, in Sangandaan, Caloocan.

The PNP-CIDG conducted the operation after receiving complaints online that the suspects sell a 500 mL bottle of ethyl alcohol for a price of Php 140, higher than the suggested retail price, Php 61 to Php 74.25.

Authorities recoverd 131 bottles of alcohol from Zapanta and Mandap.

Meanwhile, authorities also arrested Evangeline Endozo, a saleslady of a medical supplies store in Sta. Cruz, Manila that sold 60 mL bottles of ethyl alcohol for a price of Php 80.

Authorities confiscated 1,380 bottles of ethyl alcohol of different sizes from the establishment.

The suspects face charges for violating Republic Act 10623, which amended RA 7581 or the Price Act; RA 7394, or the Consumer Act of the Philippines; Article 14 of the Revised Penal Code; Memorandum Circular No. 20-07 of DTI; and Presidential Proclamation No. 922.