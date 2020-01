Two Chinese nationals and a Filipino national were killed during an ambush on Tuesday, Jan. 28, in front of the central office of the Department of Science and Technology in Taguig City.

Taguig City Police said that two minors were also injured during the shooting incident and have been brought to a nearby hospital.

The victims were on board a black Toyota Vios with plate number ABP-8026 when the ambush happened.

Police have cordoned the crime scene as they continue to investigate the ambush.