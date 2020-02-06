Three dead, two injured after being hit by delivery truck in Laguna

Three individuals, including two minors, died while two others suffered injuries after being hit by a delivery truck on early Thursday, Feb. 6, in Pangil, Laguna.

The Pangil Municipal Police Station identified the victims as Elma Tonel Garcia, 25; Gretchen Barrera Tonel, 29; Giselle Montegrande Macuñal, 25; a seven-year old child, and a five year old child.

The accident happened at around 1:00AM.

Police said that the silver Isuzu Truck with plate no. AAB1400 hit the victims while they were walking along the side of the Manila East Road in Brgy. Sulib, Pangil.

Responders brought the victims to General Cailles Memorial District Hospital in Pakil, Laguna, but Garcia and the two children were declared dead-on-arrival.

Tonel and Macuñal, meanwhile, sustained physical injuries.

Mark Saldo Sagorio, driver of the Isuzu Truck, voluntarily surrendered to the Pagsanjan Municipal Police Station.