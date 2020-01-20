The dream is finally happening: NCT Dream’s “The Dream Show” is coming to Manila

NCTzens be ready as your dream of finally seeing your idols perform live is finally coming true.

PULP LIVE World announced on Monday, Jan.20 that NCT Dream Tour “The Dream Show” will take place on Feb. 29, 3pm at the New Frontier Theater in Cubao.

Yup! You read it right. The boys are coming back for a full show just for you guys. Ticket prices and stage layout have been released as well. In line with this, tickets will go on sale starting Feb 2 at 12 noon in all Ticketnet outlets nationwide.

NCT Dream is the third sub unit group of NCT from SM Entertainment. The group consists of Renjun, Jeno, Haechan, Chen Le, Jisung and Jaemin. However, NCT Dream is a rotating group, wherein they set an age limit of 19 years old for members before they graduate and move on.

This is the second time that NCT Dream is coming to Manila. During last year’s K-POP Friendship Concert in Manila, the boys together with other KPOP acts performed and captivated the hearts of their Filipino fans. They promised that they will be back for their solo concert, and true enough, NCTzens need not wait any longer.

NCT Dream Tour “The Dream Show” is being brought to us by SM Entertainment, Dream Maker Entertainment Limited and PULP Live World.