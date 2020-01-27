‘The basketball world has lost one of its legendary greats’ Palace says on death of NBA star Kobe Bryant

The Malacanang Palace expressed sadness on the passing of American basketball idol Kobe Bryant at the age of 41.

The former NBA star, his daughter Gianna Bryant, and seven other individuals perished after the helicopter that carried them crashed in Calabasas, Los Angeles, United States of America.

Presidential Spokesperson and Chief Legal Counsel Salvador Panelo mentioned that Kobe frequently visited the Philippines and was well-loved by his Filipino fans.

“On the hard court, he was a sight to behold with his dexterity and accuracy in sinking that ball in the ring. He was a master of his craft. The basketball world has lost one of its legendary greats,” Panelo said in a statement.

“The Palace extends its deepest condolences to the family, friends, colleagues, loved ones and fans around the globe who Kobe left behind. We share in their grief,” he added.

Various sports personalities have also expressed their grief in social media following the death of Kobe, who won five NBA titles with the Los Angeles Lakers.

“The world lost a legend today but the impact and legacy he leaves behind will last forever,” Boxing champion Sen. Manny Pacquiao posted on his Twitter account.

Sen. Christopher ‘Bong’ Go, chairperson of the Senate Committee on Sports, also said that Kobe served as an inspiration for the youth in discipline, hard work, and dedication.

“Kitang-kita ang impact ni Kobe sa larong basketball,” Go said in a statement.

“Nasilayan rin natin siya bilang isang ama na naging dedikado sa kanyang pamilya, at isang idolo na ginamit ang kanyang talento at kasikatan upang tumulong at magsilbing inspirasyon sa kanyang komunidad,” the senator added.

Go thanked Kobe for touching the lives and inspiring millions of Filipinos.