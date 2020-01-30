Thanks for your patience, Alanis Morissette announces Manila concert

Yes! You read it right. The 90s pop-rock angst driven lyrics queen is finally coming back to Manila on April 6 at the Mall of Asia Arena for her 2020 Tour.

In celebration of the 25th anniversary of her monster-hit album, “Jagged Little Pill”, Morissette announced on social media that Manila will be one of her pit stops.

Ticket prices will start from Php2,700 to Php12,700 and will be sold in all SM Ticket outlets nationwide starting Feb. 5

In December of last year, coinciding with the release of her new music after eight years, Alanis also announced that she will be going on tour again to celebrate the 25th year of the album that started it all.

The Jagged Little Pill album includes the songs “You Oughta Know”, “Hand In My Pocket”, “Head Over Feet”, “Mary Jane” and “Ironic” among others.

Aside from a concert tour, the said album was also turned into a musical for a limited run in 2018.