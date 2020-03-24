Teodoro urges gov’t to allow Marikina City to operate its own COVID-19 testing center

Mayor Marcelo Teodoro urged the government on Tuesday to allow Marikina City to operate its own testing center for coronavirus disease (COVID-19) amid the rapid increase in the number of cases in the country.

According to Teodoro, the members of the Department of Health (DOH), World Health Organization (WHO), and the Research Institute for Tropical Medicine (RITM) on Monday conducted training and assessment in the laboratory.

However, the Makati LGU will have to wait for the DOH to send them their final report of the evaluation.

“Ang feeling ko we’re treated as an applicant for a license to operate. Sabi ko sa kanila they should not treat us as an applicant, kung di partner sana na local government kasi crisis situation (ito), public health emergency,” Teodoro said in an interview.

The molecular laboratory, which was worth PHP 3.8 million and with the help of the University of the Philippines National Institutes of Health (UP-NIH), aims to also cater to residents from neighboring cities.

Teodoro said that there are some 212 persons under monitoring for suspected infection of the virus in the area.

“Ang nangyayari ngayon, COVID-positive na, namatay na ‘yung pasyente hindi pa natetest eh. Kaya mahalaga yung testing para sa’min, yung access ng ordinaryong Pilipino hindi yung mga may kaya,” he added.

According to DOH, there are only seven accredited testing facilities for COVID-19 in the country.

On Monday, the Department of Health (DOH) reported 501 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the country.

