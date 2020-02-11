Talitay, Maguindanao mayor shot dead in Manila

The mayor of Talitay town in Maguindanao province was gunned down by still unidentified men in front of a h0tel in Manila on Tuesday morning.

Initial investigations showed that the victim, identified as Mayor Abdulwahab Sabal, was bound to check-in at Manra Hotel together with his wife, Mohana Sabal and one bodyguard after finishing a convention held in Pasay.

However, upon unloading their vehicle, Sabal was repeatedly shot by unidentified assailants who quickly left the crime scene based on the CCTV footage.

Sabal’s wife and bodyguard were safe.

Talitay, Maguindanao Mayor Abdulwahab Sabal, todas sa pamamaril sa harap ng isang hotel sa Malate, Maynila | via RH27 @nochecacas #DZRHat80 pic.twitter.com/GGQYjhytHW — DZRH NEWS (@dzrhnews) February 10, 2020

In 2016, then-Vice Mayor Sabal was arrested after he was nabbed of gun, explosive devices, and illegal drugs in an airport in Maguindanao.

Authorities are still investigating the motive of the said killing.