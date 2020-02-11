Nation

Talitay, Maguindanao mayor shot dead in Manila

by Christhel Cuazon
The mayor of Talitay, Maguindanao was gunned down on Tuesday, February 12 in front of a hotel in Malate, Manila | Photo courtesy: RH Noche Cacas

The mayor of Talitay town in Maguindanao province was gunned down by still unidentified men in front of a h0tel in Manila on Tuesday morning.

Initial investigations showed that the victim, identified as Mayor Abdulwahab Sabal, was bound to check-in at Manra Hotel together with his wife, Mohana Sabal and one bodyguard after finishing a convention held in Pasay.

However, upon unloading their vehicle, Sabal was repeatedly shot by unidentified assailants who quickly left the crime scene based on the CCTV footage.

Sabal’s wife and bodyguard were safe.

 

In 2016, then-Vice Mayor Sabal was arrested after he was nabbed of gun, explosive devices, and illegal drugs in an airport in Maguindanao.

Authorities are still investigating the motive of the said killing.

