Talisay, Batangas under lock down amid Taal Volcano unrest

The town of Talisay in Batangas, one of the towns hit hard by the Taal Volcano eruption, has been placed under lockdown after its residents disregard evacuation warnings.

In a statement, Brig. Gen. Kit Teofilo, commander of the Joint Task Group Taal, confirmed that the lockdown was upon the request of Talisay Mayor Gerry Natanauan. His request was approved and the Regional Incident Management Team (RIMT) deputized units of the Philippine National Police and the Armed Forces of the Philippines to implement the lockdown.

The lockdown request was issued to prevent the residents from returning to her houses to collect their animals and other belongings until such time that the area is declared out of danger.

Teofilo gave the assurance that authorities were taking steps to rescue animals left behind by the residents, noting that several animal groups and LGUs already joined forces.

Authorities said almost 40,000 people had been evacuated from their homes in areas near Taal Volcano following its phreatic explosion last Sunday.