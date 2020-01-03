Taguig, Pasig, and Pateros to experience 10-hour water service interruption starting Monday

Parts of Taguig City, Pasig City, and the municipality of Pateros will experience water service interruption from 9:00PM on Monday, Jan. 6, to 7:00AM on Tuesday, Jan. 7.

Manila Water Company explained on Friday, Jan. 3, that they will conduct pipe maintenance activities in the said areas that could cause water service interruption.

Areas affected by the 10-hour water service interruption include:

TAGUIG: Entire barangays of Napindan, Ibayo Tipas, and Ligid Tipas; Parts of Brgy. Palingon (F. Manalo going to Dr. Natividad St.)

PASIG: Parts of Brgy. San Joaquin (along Elisco St. cor. Visitacion St.)

PATEROS: Parts of Brgy. Sta. Ana (P. Rosales)

“Affected residents are advised to store enough water to supply their needs during the activity,” said Manila Water.