Taduran keeps title after draw against Mexican opponent

Philippines’ Pedro Taduran retained his IBF World Minimum Title after his match against Mexican boxer Daniel Valladres of Mexico on Saturday, Feb. 1, at the Jardin Cerveza Expo in Guadalupe, Mexico ended in a technical draw.

The referee stopped the fight in the fourth round due to a deep cut on the right eye of Valladres.

The Mexican challenger got the cut during an accidental clash of heads between him and Taduran in the first round of the bout.

At the end of the match, a judge scored the fight 39-37 in favor of Valladres while the remaining two judges both gave a score of 38-38.

The draw allowed Taduran to improve his professional record to 14 wins, 11 knockouts, two losses, and one draw.

The 23-year Filipino boxer grabbed the vacant IBF World Minimum crown after winning against fellow countryman Samuel Salva last September.

Valladres, meanwhile, dropped to a professional record of 22 wins, 13 knock-outs, one loss, and one draw.