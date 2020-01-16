Taal’s main crater lake drained of water, not sign of volcanic eruption — PHIVOLCS

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) confirmed on Wednesday that the main crater lake surrounding the Taal Volcano has been drained of water.

During a press briefing, Mariton Bornas, chief of PHIVOLCS Monitoring and Eruption Prediction Division, said that there are new separate vents found in the northern part of main crater where fumes and ash are released.

“Dahil nga sunod sunod na pag-lindol, umatras ang tubig ng lawa at ngayon ay natuyo yung portions ng Pagsipit River. Nagkaroon siguro ng pagalsa o uplift yung Taal region,” Bornas said, adding that those seen in Lemery, Batangas to the extent of Talisay could mean that an underwater fissure is forming in Taal Lake.

However, Bornas said that the drying up of the main crater lake is considered normal during heightened volcanic activity since fissures also appear on the volcanic island. She noted that these were not signs for an explosive volcanic eruption and that PHIVOLCS is still monitoring earthquakes.

The increasing number of fissures or cracks in towns near Taal Volcano caused worries to the public after it was observed in the areas of Lemery (villages of Sinisian, Mahabang Dahilig, Dayapan, Palanas, Sangalang, Poblacion, and Mataas na Bayan), Agoncillio (Pansipit, Bilibinwang), Talisay (Poblacion 1, Poblacion 2, Poblacion 3, Poblacion 5) and San Nicolas (Poblacion). It was also reported that new fissures were seen in the villages of Sambal Ibaba in Lemery town.

READ: Fissures not related to impending Taal volcano eruption

“Kung titignan natin yung history, 50/50, kung titignan natin yung monitoring record ngayon, malaki yung chance na magkaroon tayo ng explosive eruption ngayon,” Bornas stated.

PHIVOLCS reiterated that Taal Volcano is on Alert Level 4, which means a hazardous explosive eruption is possible within hours or days. Taal Volcano Island should be evacuated, as well as high-risk areas within the 14-kilometer radius of the main crater.

The institute also advised residents around the volcano to guard against the effects of heavy and prolong ashfall.