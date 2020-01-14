Taal Volcano continues to release lava – PHIVOLCS

The Taal volcano started spewing lava and black smoke anew on Tuesday, Jan.14

Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (PHIVOLCS) Volcano Monitoring and Eruption Prediction Division chief Maria Antonia Bornas said that lava fountaining is normal for the said volcano.

Bornas, however, warned that it can lead to a major eruption.

She stressed that Taal Volcano has been releasing lava since Monday, Jan. 13, but people cannot witness it due to the thick ash.

“Kahapon pa natin inirereport na nagkaroon na madaling araw nagkaroon ng lava fountain at kahapon, buong araw, sige-sige ang ganitong activity,” Bornas said during an interview with DZRH.

The PHIVOLCS official assured that the lava will not reach Tagaytay City but ash from Taal volcano can reach the city based on the wind direction.

“Ito ay malalaking bitak na nalalaglag lamang malapit sa paligid (ng bulkan),” she explained.

Alert Level 4 remains raised over Taal volcano, which means that a hazardous explosive eruption can happen within hours or days.