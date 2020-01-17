SWS: Only 4 out of 10 Filipinos are satisfied with Robredo’s 19-day drug czar stint

At least four out of 10 Filipinos were satisfied with the 19-days stint of Vice President Leni Robredo as the co-chair of Inter-Agency Committee on Illegal Drugs (ICAD), a survey showed.

According to the Social Weather Stations (SWS) survey, conducted from Dec. 13 to 16 last year, 44 percent of the 1,200 respondents were satisfied with Robredo’s job as drug czar while 14% were “very satisfied,” and 30% were “somewhat satisfied.” Meanwhile, 26% were dissatisfied and 30% were undecided.

The said rating yielded a net satisfaction rating of moderate +18, which SWS classified as ‘moderate.’

In a statement, Robredo extended her gratitude to those who were satisfied by her almost 4 weeks stint.

“We all know how vilified I was when I was ICAD chair. But despite all the fake news, 44 percent still believed (in me). There were a lot of things that I could have done… I would have had an influence on policy, establish partnerships with other government agencies. But for me, I never let difficulties get in the way of what I am doing,” the VP said.

In November, Robredo was appointed as co-chair of the government’s multi-agency panel on anti-illegal drugs campaign wherein she immediately sought help from officials of the US Embassy, and representatives from the Bureau of International Narcotics and Law Enforcement Affairs, Drug Enforcement Administration, Federal Bureau of Investigation, and the United States Agency for International Development.

Her action didn’t sit well with President Rodrigo Roa Duterte, which taunted him to dismiss her from the post.

The said survey also found that 49% of Filipinos believe the sacking of Robredo was an admission by the Duterte administration that the drug war was failing. Meanwhile, 21% disagreed, while 30% were undecided.

It also showed that 60 percent believed that Robredo should have had access to the list of high-value drug targets. Yet, only 15 percent disagreed, while 25 percent were undecided. The survey had a margin of error of +/- three percent.