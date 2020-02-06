SUV plows through vehicles in Manila while fleeing from authorities

A white Fortuner plowed through vehicles in Manila on Thursday, Feb. 6, while fleeing from authorities.

Authorities identified the driver of the sports utility vehicle with plate number NBT-7767 as Chinese national named Zhou Zhiyi alias Pablo, 50 years old.

Enforcers flagged Zhou for violating the number coding scheme but the driver did not stop.

The chase started along Tayuman Street in Sta. Cruz Manila and ended along Abad Santos Avenue.

Police suspects that Zhou is under the influence of illegal drugs.

Authorities discovered that Zhou is accompanied by a Filipina woman and a plastic sachet containing suspected crystalized methamphetamine, locally known as shabu, inside the vehicle.

Authorites also found out that Zhou did not possess a driver’s license.