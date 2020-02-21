Student commits suicide at Malabon City Hall

A grade-12 student committed suicide on Friday, Feb. 21, by jumping from the roof of the Malabon City Hall.

Authorities have yet to identify the reason why the minor took his own life.

Malabon mayor Antolin ‘Len-len’ Oreta sent his condolences to the bereaved family of the victim via social media.

“We are still determining the details of the incident, and we are allowing our agents on the ground to perform their job of securing the site and protecting the body,” Oreta said.

The mayor said that he has ordered security ‘to double up’ security protocols to ensure the safety of all employees and visitors of the city hall.

“As a preliminary measure, I am ordering the immediate closure of all unnecessary doors and portals in City Hall,” Oreta added.