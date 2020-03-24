Starbucks Philippines temporarily close stores nationwide

Starbucks Philippines on Monday announced that they will temporarily close all their stores in Visayas and Mindanao as part of the precautionary measures for the spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

“The health and well-being of our partners and customers remains top of mind and our highest priority,” their statement reads.

“Based on the guidance of local authorities and after much consideration, our stores in Visayas and Mindanao will also close. As such, all Starbucks stores in the Philippines will be temporarily closed,” it added.

Earlier, on March 17, Starbucks Philippines initially closed Luzon stores due to the region-wide enhanced community quarantine.