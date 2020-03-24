St. Luke’s Medical Center no longer accepts COVID-19 patients

St. Luke’s Medical Center in Quezon City and Bonifacio Global City (BGC) announced on Tuesday that they are no longer capable to accept patients with coronavirus disease (COVID-19) after both the hospitals exceeded their maximum capacity and hundreds of staff went into quarantine.

Currently, both hospitals were catering to 48 individuals with COVID-19 and 139 patients under investigation, while 592 frontline healthcare workers are already on quarantine after coming into contact with confirmed cases.

“Admitting more COVID-19 patients will seriously impact our ability to deliver the critical level of care and attention patients need at this time. While it is our desire to extend quality healthcare to every patient that needs our help, we can only do so much at this point,” the statement reads.

The statement also said that the hospital management said they will still provide outpatient COVID-19 testing to people who will meet the criteria set by the Department of Health. Their samples will be sent to the Research Institute for Tropical Medicine (RITM) and results will be released to the St. Luke’s Medical Center.

The hospitals’ emergency rooms will also continue accommodating patients for outpatient medical services around the clock.

On Monday, the Philippines reported 552 coronavirus disease (COVID-19). Of the said number, 35 have died and 20 have recovered.

