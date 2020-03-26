S&R BGC confirms Pimentel went shopping to their store while waiting for his CoVid19 result

S&R Bonifacio Global City (BGC) on Thursday confirmed that Senator Aquilino “Koko” Pimentel, who earlier tested positive for coronavirus disease (COVID-19), went shopping on their store just two days after he took a swab test.

In a statement, the store revealed that upon checking their CCTV footage, Pimentel was seen checking out at counter 13 at exactly 1:59 PM last March 16, 2020.

“As a result, S&R employees who were in contact with the senator were already placed under quarantine. S&R BGC also took extra disinfection steps,” the store said in a statement.

READ: S&R BGC confirmed that Senator Koko Pimentel went shopping on their store on March 16, 2020 just two days after his swab test for possible COVID-19. As preventive measure, the store has now put the employees who had contact with Pimentel into quarantine. | @dzrhnews pic.twitter.com/P94iM6wxgb — DZRH News Online (@DzrhOnline) March 26, 2020

On Wednesday, Pimentel said that he was only informed of his situation late night of Tuesday, March 24 while he was at the hospital with his pregnant wife Kathryna. Pimentel said he immediately left the hospital after the call.

READ: Senator Koko Pimentel tested positive for COVID-19

“We would like to assure S&R members that we are taking measures to maintain the safety of our members. We disinfect our stores daily and ascertain that our staff are clear prior to work,” said S&R.

“Shopping carts and handles, front-end belts, item shelves, and registers are kept clean every single day. Our employees are constantly reminded of the safety precautions regarding the virus,” it added.

Earlier, Makati Medical Center denounced the “reckless and irresponsible” act of Pimentel.

READ: Makati Med denounces “irresponsible, reckless” act of Koko Pimentel

Under the DOH protocol, individuals suspected of having been exposed to COVID-19 are prescribed to undergo a 14-day quarantine.