South Korean embassy announces shorter visa processing starting February

The South Korean Embassy in Manila announced a shorter visa processing period as it employs additional staff.

In an announcement posted on its official website, the embassy said that by the end of February, the current visa processing period of 25 to 27 days will now be reduced to 10 to 15 days.

The embassy also added that the reduced processing period will be retained for visa applications for March to April, which is considered to be the peak season of travel to South Korea.

In August 2019, the embassy increased the visa processing period from 7 days to 10 days due to the increase in the number of visa applications.