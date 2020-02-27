South Korea reports 1,766 confirmed cases of the CoVid 19

South Korea reported that there are 1,766 confirmed cases of the 2019 Coronavirus Disease.

On Thursday, health officials in different regions in the said country confirmed the largest jump with 505 new cases in a span of 24 hours.

Most of the cases come from Daegu City and North Gyeongsang province.

South Korea is next to China with the highest number of confirmed CoVid 19 cases.

In line with this, the Philippines is contemplating on extending the travel ban it imposed in Daegu and North Gyeongsang.

In a press conference, Health Secretary Francisco Duque III said that the Inter-agency Task Force on Emerging Infectious Diseases will meet this Friday, Feb. 28 to discuss regarding extending the travel ban.

The Philippine government is temporarily banning Filipino tourists from traveling to South Korea.

However, the ban excludes Overseas Filipino Workers, students and Filipino residents in South Korea. They just need to sign a waiver, stating that they are aware of the current health scare in the said country.