Sotto pleads gov’t to allow tricycles to ply in Pasig City amid quarantine

Pasig Mayor Vico Sotto pleaded on Wednesday the national government to allow tricycles to operate despite the public transportation ban following the Luzon-wide enhanced community quarantine to stop the threat of COVID-19.

“Nagdadasal din po ako na wag pigilan ng nasyonal na pamahalaam ang pag-operate ng mga TRICYCLE — dahil nakikita po natin sa ating Risk Assessment na MAS DELIKADO ang public health situation kung pagbabawalan ang lahat ng tricycle na bumiyahe sa loob ng Pasig,” the neophyte mayor said in a Facebook post

According to Sotto, he had allowed the operation of tricycles in the city to ferry health workers and emergency patients to hospitals in Pasig.

He added that tricycle trips would be subject to protocols set by local authorities such as limiting the number of passengers per vehicle consistent with social distancing rules.

“Pano na po ang mangyayari kung hindi makasakay ang mga HEALTH WORKERS at LIBO-LIBONG MGA PASYENTE NA NANGANGAILANGAN NG TREATMENT? Palalakarin ba talaga natin ng 5 kilometro ang isang dialysis patient na senior citizen? ang cancer patient na bagong opera?” Sotto added.

“Pano na rin po kung magkaroon ng EMERGENCY, lalo na sa mga lugar na tricycle lang ang kasya?”

Tricycles were among the modes of public transportation banned during the enhanced community quarantine.

As of Thursday, the Philippines has recorded 202 confirmed cases of COVID-19. Of the said number, 17 individuals have died.