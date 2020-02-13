Sophie Turner, Joe Jonas expecting their first child — reports

Games of Thrones star Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas are expecting their first child, according to reports.

Citing ‘multiple resources,” US media outlets said that the couple has been keeping the pregnancy ‘hush’ but their friends and family expressed excitement on the new chapter the two are about to venture.

“The couple is keeping things very hush but their friends and family are super excited for them,” a source revealed to JustJared.

Another said that “Sophie has decidedly been choosing outfits to wear on and off the carpet to accommodate her changing body.”

The couple surprised many with their secret wedding in Las Vegas back in May last year. They had a bigger wedding in June in France.