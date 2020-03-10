Some Congress’ staff asked not to report to work amid CoVid19 scare

Some employees and staff from the House of Representatives were asked to remain at home as part of its precautionary measures in avoiding the spread of the Corona Virus Disease 2019.

In a statement, House of Representatives Sec. General Jose Montales said that the order is part of their precautionary measure regarding reports that they will impose a lockdown on the Mitra room because of the CoVid19 situation, a clarification that it is not yet closed.

According to Montales, some employees of the lower house attended a wake of a colleague and a male whose brother allegedly tested positive of the CoVid 19 virus was in the other room.

The said report is still being verified and that the said brother had no direct contact with any of the employees.

Montales refused to identify the number of employees that were forced to skip work on Tuesday.