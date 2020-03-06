Top Stories

Some 500 Filipinos onboard cruise ship held off California coast due to possible COVID-19

by Christhel Cuazon
Passengers onboard the Grand Princess cruise ship, which had previously carried two passengers who contracted the coronavirus, watch while a U.S. military helicopter hovers above the deck, as they approach their original destination of San Francisco, California, U.S. March 5, 2020. Courtesy of Steve Berry/Handout via REUTERS

Hundreds of Filipinos are among those on board the MV Grand Princess, a cruise ship on the coast of California being monitored after two passengers manifested symptoms for possible coronavirus (COVID-19), Health Secretary Francisco Duque on Thursday.

In a statement, Duque said that around 500 Filipino crew members work on the said cruise ship which was held off by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in California after a 71-year-old passenger on its previous trip died of COVID-19.

Reports from Reuters said that 11 passengers and 10 crew members also showed flu-like symptoms for the said virus.

The MV Grand Princess is under Princess Cruises, the same company that owns another cruise ship that was quarantined in Yokohama, Japan for the COVID-19 outbreak, where almost 500 Filipino crew members and passengers have been repatriated over a week ago.

In a statement, Princess Cruises announced that it is currently working with the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to assist its guests and to track people who made contact with those who became ill.


Meanwhile, Health Assistant Secretary Maria Rosario Vergeire said that they have not received any requests yet for Filipinos repatriation from the cruise ship.

The Philippine Embassy in Washington DC also issued warning over the rapid cases of COVID-19 being identified in the different states.

“According to the CDC, more cases of COVID-19 are likely to be identified in the incoming days, including more cases in the United Sates,” the statement reads, adding that 16 states have already reported a total of 152 confirmed coronavirus disease cases.

In February, a total of 445 Filipino repatriates from the coronavirus-hit Japanese cruise ship MV Diamond Princess has successfully arrived in the country and currently being quarantined for 14 days. All of them tested negative for the said virus.

READ: DOH: All Filipinos repatriated from Japan cruise ship tested negative for COVID-19

 

 

 

