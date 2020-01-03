Soltones, Malabanan, and Perez join Angels

Premier Volleyball League (PVL) team Petro Gazz Angels started the 2020 by adding three new players to their roster.

The management of Petro Gazz confirmed on Thursday, Jan. 2, in their Facebook account that they have acquired Grethcel Soltones, Jerrili Malabanan, and Ivy Perez.

The Angels expect that their new members will provide additional firepower when they defend their Reinforced Conference title in the upcoming 2020 PVL season.

Outside hitters Soltones and Malabanan previously played for the PayMaya High Flyers in PVL before joining the PLDT Home Fibr Power Hitters in the Philippine Superliga.

The two also won an PSL Open Conference championship in 2017 with the BaliPure Purest Water Defenders.

Former PSL best setter Perez, meanwhile, will be making his debut in the PVL after playing with the Foton Tornadoes Blue Energy, which won two straight PSL Grand Prix championshonships from 2015 to 2016.

They will be joining a line-up tha that also includes volleyball stars Paneng Mercado, Jonah Sabete, Jeanette Panaga, Jovie Prado, and Cherry Nunag.