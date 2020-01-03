Sports

Soltones, Malabanan, and Perez join Angels

by Kristan Carag
Petro Gazz Angels

Premier Volleyball League (PVL) team Petro Gazz Angels started the 2020 by adding three new players to their roster.

The management of Petro Gazz confirmed on Thursday, Jan. 2, in their Facebook account that they have acquired Grethcel Soltones, Jerrili Malabanan, and Ivy Perez.

The Angels expect that their new members will provide additional firepower when they defend their Reinforced Conference title in the upcoming 2020 PVL season.

Outside hitters Soltones and Malabanan previously played for the PayMaya High Flyers in PVL before joining the PLDT Home Fibr Power Hitters in the Philippine Superliga.

The two also won an PSL Open Conference championship in 2017 with the BaliPure Purest Water Defenders.

Former PSL best setter Perez, meanwhile, will be making his debut in the PVL after playing with the Foton Tornadoes Blue Energy, which won two straight PSL Grand Prix championshonships from 2015 to 2016.

They will be joining a line-up tha that also includes volleyball stars Paneng Mercado, Jonah Sabete, Jeanette Panaga, Jovie Prado, and Cherry Nunag.

 

Related articles:

  1. Soltones continues to shine
  2. Grethcel Soltones wins 3rd MVP in NCAA Women’s Volleyball
  3. Foton Tornadoes accuses two PSL referees of being biased
  4. Cool Smashers defend PVL Open Conference title; completes 20-game sweep
  5. Foton Tornadoes sweep past Petron, win Super Liga crown

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*