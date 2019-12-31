Solon warns of price hikes in basic goods in 2020

Bayan Muna Partylist Rep. Carlos Zarate warned the public of a possible increase in the cost of basic goods due to the recent oil price hikes and the implementation of the third tranche of fuel taxes under Republic Act 10963, also known as the Tax Reform for Acceleration and Inclusion (TRAIN) Law.

Oil companies announced that they will increase the pump price of gasoline by Php 0.85 per liter, diesel by Php 0.50 per liter, and kerosene by Php 0.35 per liter.

Also, under the TRAIN law, tax rates can cause prices to rise up to Php 10 per liter for gasoline, Php 5 per liter for diesel, and Php 6 per liter for kerosene.

“Worse, considering the shift to diesel by tankers transporting oil products, an additional Php 5 to Php 10 more, based on DOE (Department of Energy) computations, will be added to diesel prices per liter. This means, we will have a whopping Php 7 per liter increase in diesel alone,” Zarate said in a statement.

“This would have a tremendous effect on the prices of basic goods as well as transportation fares and may be worse than the price shocks we experienced in 2018,” he added.

Zarate also expressed doubts that oil companies will follow the policy of the DOE and exhaust their old stocks before implementing the increased tax rates on petroleum products.

“Even if the DOE is telling oil companies to first deplete their old stocks before imposing the added excise tax on oil products, without the unbundling of the prices of oil products, we cannot tell for certain if the oil companies are already passing on the new excise taxes,” the congressman explained.

Zarate urged the government to repeal the TRAIN Law in order to “protect consumers from the upcoming price shocks like in 2018 when it was first implemented.”