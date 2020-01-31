Solon insists: Philippines can tap contingency fund of Prez Duterte for NCoV threat

Albay 2nd District Rep. Joey Salceda supports the call to release supplemental funds after the World Health Organization (WHO) declared an international emergency due to the 2019 novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV).

While the House of Representatives can appropriate additional funds for measures against the respiratory virus, Salceda said on Friday, Jan. 31, that the Philippine government can also tap the contingency fund of President Rodrigo Duterte.

“Mas madali diyan kunin sa contingency funds ng ating Pangulo. May malaking pondo naman doon, mga Php 10 bilyon,” the congressman said during DZRH’s Damdaming Bayan.

If the Philippines will declare a national health emergency fund, Salceda said that the government can also use the Php 16 billion ‘pending fund’ and the remaining Php 7 billion from the 2019 General Appropriations Act.

The lawmaker estimates that the Department of Health (DOH) will need at least Php 800 million for their efforts against 2019-nCoV, including early detection and contact tracing.

Health Sec. Francisco Duque confirmed on Thursday, Jan. 30, that a 38-year old Chinese woman tested positive of the 2019-nCoV.

DOH said that the woman traveled to Cebu and Dumaguete after arriving in the Philippines from Wuhan, China via Hong Hong on Jan. 21.

The woman is currently admitted at the San Lazaro hospital in Sta. Cruz, Manila.

“Libo ang kailangan natin habulin kasi sa dami ng pinuntahan niya (the Chinese woman), ang dami ng nakasama niya,” said Salceda, who serves as vice-chairperson of the House Committee on Appropriations.

Salceda, meanwhile, reiterated the need for the Philippines to have a Center for Disease Control and Prevention, just like the United States of America.

The congressman said the proposed agency will focus on the ‘rapid onset or sudden onset of health hazards’ that can result to an outbreak in the country.

“Ang Pilipinas ay talagang very vulnerable to transfer furthe diseases. Itong mga pandemics na tinatawag ay mas frequent, mas ferocious, at ang ating borders ay napak-porous,” Salceda stressed.