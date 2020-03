A soldier and two suspected member of the terrorist group Dawlah Islamiyah were killed during an armed encounter on Monday, March 2, in Shariff Aguak, Maguindanao.

The clash also injured another soldier.

Col. Jose Narciso, commander of the 601st Unifier Brigade of the Philippine Army, the unidentified slain rebels were followers of Dawlah Islamiyah leader Salahuddin Hassan.

An improvised explosive device, a sniper rifle, and an M-14 rifle were recovered from the slain militants.