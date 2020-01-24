Soldier dead, two police injured in Marikina shootout

A shootout resulted to the death of a soldier and injured two police officers on Friday, Jan. 24, in Marikina City.

Authorities identified the slain soldier as Army Staff Sgt, Marvin Balucas.

The wounded police, meanwhile, were identified as Executive Master Sgt. Demetrio Sarita Magpali Jr. and Master Sgt. Edward Yap, who are both assigned to the Philippine National Police Criminal Investigation and Detection Group.

Per reports, Balucas, who was on board a motorcycle, blocked and opened fire at Magpali and Yap which forced the two policemen to retaliate.

Balucas was brought to Amang Rodriguez Hospital in Marikina City, where he was declared dead on arrival.

Magpali and Yap were also brought to Amang Rodriguez Hospital but were later transferred to the Chinese General Hospital and Medical Center in Sta. Cruz, Manila.

Authorities recovered 30 bullet shells from the crime scene.