SNSD’s Hyoyeon wants to collaborate with Nadine Lustre

Hyoyeon of South Korean girl group Girls’ Generation has recently concluded her show in Manila last February 8, and she got to meet Nadine Lustre!

In an interview, Hyoyeon, whose real name Kim Hyo-Yeon, expressed her desire to collaborate with Lustre after finding out that she is also into music.

“Actually, I heard about Nadine because Nadine can sing. So maybe if I can meet Nadine tonight, I might ask her to have a collaboration with me,” she said.

Aside from the actress, DJ HYO also met with the latter’s ex-beau, James Reid, who was also present in her show at House Manila in Pasay City.