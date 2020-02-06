SMB faces uncertainty as Fajardo takes indefinite leave due to leg injury

The San Miguel Beermen will be defending the PBA Philippine Cup title without the service of June Mar Fajardo who injured his right leg.

The Beermen confirmed that the five-time PBA Most Valuable Player suffered a complete fracture on his right tibia during team practice on Monday, Feb. 3, and will be out indefinitely

The team added that Fajardo underwent surgery on Tuesday, Feb. 4. and will go through post-operation rehabilitation so that he will recover ‘at the soonest possible time’.

“During this rehabilitation phase, the team regrets that he won’t be able to play for the San Miguel Beermen in the Philippine Cup,” the team said in a statement.

Aside from the All-Filipino conference, Fajardo a staple in the Philippine national men’s Basketball team, will also be skipping any international competition while undergoing rehab.

Meanwhile, San Miguel assured their fans that Fajardo is receiving the ‘best medical care.’