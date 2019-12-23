‘Sin taxes’ expected to improve health and productivity of Filipinos

Increasing excise taxes on tobacco products, electronic cigarettes, vapes, and alcoholic drinks – collectively called ‘sin taxes’ – is a major step towards improving not only the overall health of Filipinos but also the economic progress of the Philippines.

This was the prediction of two government officials who were interviewed on Saturday (Dec.21) during the DZRH program Sulong Pilipinas, hosted by multi-awarded broadcaster Cesar Chavez.

“Sin taxes reduce the consumption of these dangerous products,” said Dr. Anton Javier, project manager of the Product Research and Standards Development Division of the Food and Drug Administration.

Javier said that the tax increase is intended to make these sin products unaffordable for the “very young, the very old, and the very poor,” which are the segments of society most prone to serious health conditions.

Inclusion of vapes, electronic cigarettes, heated tobacco products

Javier explained that since the Sin Tax Bill, which was passed by the House and Senate and currently pending the President’s signature, is intended to disincentivize smoking, it is only logical to also hike taxes on vapes, electronic cigarettes, and heated tobacco products.

Medical studies have shown that these modern nicotine delivery systems pose a health risk and are already banned in at least 33 independent jurisdictions all over the world, he added.

Health and social costs of excessive drinking

Javier also expressed support for increasing taxes on alcoholic products because of the health and social costs of excessive drinking.

“Despite the short-term health benefits of moderate consumption for heart health, studies have also shown that there are long-term risks, including an increase in the overall risk for cancer and tuberculosis,” Javier said.

On top of health risks, Javier cited incidences of self-harm, interpersonal violence, sexual assault, and vehicular accidents as among the social costs of irresponsible alcohol consumption.

Javier expressed concern because the Philippines has one of the highest alcohol consumption rates among our neighboring countries

Vices and productivity

According to Department of Finance Assistant Secretary Maria Teresa Habitan, studies have shown that smoking and drinking at an early age can have a huge negative impact on long-term health.

Habitan explained that a healthy population is crucial if the Philippines is to achieve its goal to be a higher-middle-income country like Korean and Malaysia.

Javier agreed saying that when breadwinners gets sick, they are unable to provide for themselves and their families and must rely on social safety nets provided by government through taxes.

Funding the Universal Health Care Law

From a fiscal point of view, the pending sin tax law is intended to fund the recently passed Universal Health Care Law (UHCL), which intends to make primary medical care accessible for all Filipinos.

DZRH reporter Liezel Once in a special report, which also aired during the program Sulong Pilipinas, quoted Finance Secretary Carlos G. Dominguez III describing the pending sin tax law as a “good investment.”

This is because 60 percent of tax revenues will go towards making all Filipinos PhilHealth members, 20 percent will be used to expand medical facilities, and 20 percent will be used fund programs to achieve sustainable development goals set by the United Nations.

Habitan projected that sin taxes collected from 2020 to 2024 can generate up to Php227 billion in additional revenues allocated to healthcare services and programs.

Javier lauded the plan to increase the number of medical facilities at the rural community and barangay level because accessibility to primary care allows early detection and treatment of diseases, thereby preempting and preventing the incidence of serious medical conditions.

“For example, if we are able to diagnose high blood pressure, we are able to treat the patient before it becomes a more serious condition like a stroke or heart attack, which are more expensive to manage,” Javier explained.