Signal No. 2 raised in Samar due to TS Ursula

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) has raised tropical cyclone warning signals no. 1 and no. 2 due to the effects of Tropical Storm Ursula.

TCWS No. 2 is raised at Eastern Samar and southern portion of Samar (San Jose de Buan, Motiong, Jiabong, Catbalogan, Daram, Zumarraga, Paranas, Hinabangan, San Sebastian, Calbiga, Pinabacdao, Villareal, Talalora, Sta. Rita, Basey, Marabut).

TCWS No. 1, meanwhile, is raised at the Southern portion of Quezon (Pitogo, Gumaca, Plaridel, Unisan, Agdangan, Atimonan, Padre Burgos, Quezon, Alabat, Perez, Buenavista, Calauag, Catanauan, General Luna, Guinayangan, Lopez, Macalelon, Mulanay, San Andres, San Francisco, San Narciso, Tagkawayan), Camarines Sur, Camarines Norte, Catanduanes, Albay, Marinduque, Romblon, Oriental Mindoro, Sorsogon, Masbate including Ticao and Burias Islands Northern Samar, rest of Samar, Biliran, Leyte, Southern Leyte, Northern Cebu (Carmen, Asturias, Tuburan, Catmon, Sogod, Borbon, Tabuelan, Tabogon, San Remigio, Bogo, Medellin, Daanbantayan, Bantayan Islands, Camotes Islands), Central Cebu (Aloguinsan, Carcar, Pinamungahan, San Fernando, Naga, Toledo, Minglanilla, Balamban, Talisay, Cebu City, Cordova, Lapu-Lapu, Mandaue, Consolacion, Liloan, Compostela, Danao ), northeastern Bohol (Inabanga, Danao, Dagohoy, Pilar, Guindulman, Anda, Candijay, Alicia, Buenavista, Jetafe, Talibon, Trinidad, Bien Unido, San Miguel, Ubay, Mabini, Pres. Carlos P. Garcia), Aklan, Antique, Capiz, Iloilo, Guimaras, northern Negros Occidental (Bacolod, Bago, Cadiz, Calatrava, Enrique B. Magalona, Escalante, La Carlota, La Castellana, Manapla, Moises Padilla, Binalbagan, Hinigaran, Isabela, Murcia, Pontevedra, Pulupandan, Sagay, Salvador Benedicto, San Carlos, San Enrique, Silay, Talisay, Toboso, Valladolid, Victorias), and northern Negros Oriental (Canlaon, Guihulngan, Jimalalud, La Libertad, Vallehermoso) Dinagat Islands, Surigao del Norte including Siargao Islands.

As of 7:00PM, PAGASA said that the center of TS Ursula is at 625 kilometers east of Surigao City, Surigao Del Norte.

The weather monitoring agency said that TS Ursula maintained a maximum wind strength of 75 kilometers per hour near the center and gustiness of up to 90 kilometers per hours as it continues to move west-northwest with a speed of 25 kilometers per hour.

PAGASA expects TS Ursula to intensify into a Severe Tropical Storm before making landfall at Eastern Visayas.