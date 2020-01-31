Shops ran out of face masks as DOH confirms first case of 2019 nCoV in PHL

Tensions rose in front of the Wyler Enterprises Inc. along Rizal Avenue in Sta. Cruz, Manila on Friday, Jan. 31, after customers heard that the protective equipment provider ran out of face masks.

Buyers as far as Pasig City and Rizal province, have lined-up outside the store as early as 6am to buy face masks.

Tension only subsided once police intervened.

There have been reports that some stores in Metro Manila have spike the prices of face masks from Php20 to as high as Php45 per piece while other shops announced that they have ran out of face masks.

More people started to crowd at shops selling face masks after the Department of Health confirmed on Thursday, Jan. 30, the first case of 2019 novel coronavirus in the Philippines.

Meanwhile, the Medical Depot store along Bambang Street in Sta. Cruz, Manila gave away free face masks on Friday to their customers.