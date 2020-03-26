Top Stories

Senator Sonny Angara tests positive for CoVid19

by Christhel Cuazon
Senator Sonny Angara | FILE PHOTO

Senator Sonny Angara announced on Thursday that he tested positive for coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

“I regret to announce that today, March 26, I receive my test results and it is positive for covid 19. I have been feeling some symptoms like mild fever, cough, headaches, and general weakness,” Angara said in a statement.

“I have not been in contact with the public since taking the test last March 16,” he added.

Angara is the third Philippine senator who got infected by the viral disease, following Senate Majority Leader Juan Miguel Zubiri and Senator Aquilino “Koko” Pimentel.

 

