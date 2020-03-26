Senator Sonny Angara tests positive for CoVid19

Senator Sonny Angara announced on Thursday that he tested positive for coronavirus disease (COVID-19).
“I regret to announce that today, March 26, I receive my test results and it is positive for covid 19. I have been feeling some symptoms like mild fever, cough, headaches, and general weakness,” Angara said in a statement.
“I have not been in contact with the public since taking the test last March 16,” he added.
BREAKING: Sen. Sonny Angara, nagpositibo sa COVID-19. #DZRHat80 pic.twitter.com/w0CbxB4K7j
— DZRH NEWS (@dzrhnews) March 26, 2020
Angara is the third Philippine senator who got infected by the viral disease, following Senate Majority Leader Juan Miguel Zubiri and Senator Aquilino “Koko” Pimentel.