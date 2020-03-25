Senator Pimentel denies claims he “toured” inside Makati Med

Senator Koko Pimentel on Wednesday denied claims circulating online that he “toured” around a hospital in Makati despite knowing that he tested positive for coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

Just hours after confirming that contracted the viral disease, Pimentel topped the trend search on social media platform Twitter wherein raging netizens called him out for supposedly breaking the quarantine protocols for PUIs.

READ: Senator Koko Pimentel tested positive for COVID-19

“Since I was already inside, then I had to leave. Hence, I had to walk out of the hospital. Walking out po iyon, not touring,” Pimentel said in a message to reporters.

The senator said that he was only informed that he tested positive for COVID-19 late night of Tuesday, March 24 while he was at the hospital with his pregnant wife Kathryna. Pimentel said he immediately left the hospital after the call.

“I told the OB even before I told my wife. Then I left her in the hospital. I never went inside the delivery room,” Pimentel added.

In a separate statement, the senator’s wife also made clarifications stating that they never entered the hospital’s delivery room.

“The stress test happened around 8:30 p.m. last night in the examination room. Ako lang po mag-isa diyan. Kasi sabi din nila bawal ang husband or bantay,” Kathryna Pimentel stated.

Pimentel is the second Senator confirmed to have contracted the viral disease, following Senator Miguel Zubiri who confirmed being infected last March 16.