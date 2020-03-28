Senator Pacquiao tested negative for COVID-19

Philippine Senator and boxer Manny Pacquiao tested negative for coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

“Huwag po kayong mag-alala. May natanggap po akong Rapid Testing Kits mula sa aking mga kaibigan sa South Korea. Gamit ang rapid test kit na approved sa Korea, ako po ay nag-negatibo. Hindi pa approved ng FDA dito pero yon po ang ginagamit sa Korea,” Pacquiao said in an interview.

The Senator has been on self-quarantine since Monday despite not showing any symptoms for the viral disease.

However, once he experience symptoms, Pacquiao said that he is willing to undergo the swab testing “for the sake of my family and my country,” but will go through the regular procedure amid the lack of testing kits in the country.

“Naniniwala po kasi ako na marami tayong Persons Under Investigation o PUI na dapat unahin pagdating sa testing,” he said.

“Kahit naka-home quarantine, patuloy po akong maghahanap ng paraan upang makatulong sa ating mga kababayan, lalo na sa ating mga magigiting na frontliners. Marami pa pong test kits at medical supplies na darating na magagamit ng ating mga health workers sa buong bansa. Magkakaroon din po ng allocation ang DOH Regional Centers sa Visayas at Mindanao,” Pacquiao added.

Earlier, his friend, Chinese billionaire and Alibaba Group founder Jack Ma, turned-over a total of 57,600 COVID-19 testing kits to the country.

Pacquiao was considered as Person Under Monitoring (PUM) after three of his colleagues, Senate Majority Leader Juan Miguel Zubiri, Aquilino “Koko” Pimentel III, and Senator Sonny Angara, tested positive to COVID-19.