Senator Migz Zubiri tests positive for coronavirus

Senate Majority Leader Juan Miguel “Migz” Zubiri has contracted the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), as per his announcement on Monday.

“To my dear fellow Filipinos, my Kababayans. It is with sadness that i announce that I am positive for Covid 19. I had a test taken last Friday while on self-quarantine and this afternoon i received a call from Sec. Duque on my condition,” the senator said in a text message sent to reporters.

Zubiri said that he is still asymptomatic and will be tested again in 10 days to see if he has been cleared of the viral disease.

The senator was among those who submitted themselves under self-quarantine after a resource person who attended a Senate hearing tested positive for COVID-19.

“My decision to self-quarantine last Wednesday evening after session was the best decision I made and could have protected my family from contamination,” he said.

Aside from Zubiri, Senator Sherwin “Win” Gatchalian was the first one to announce his decision to self-quarantine. It was then followed by Senate President Pro Tempore Ralph Recto, Senate Minority Leader Franklin Drilon, Senators Zubiri, Nancy Binay, Panfilo Lacson, Sonny Angara, Imee Marcos, Francis Tolentino, Bong Revilla, Kiko Pangilinan and Lito Lapid.

“I hope my coming out will show how dangerously infectious this virus is. Sa aking mga Kababayans, makinig po tayo sa mga babala nang Gobyerno at wag na po kayo lumabas sa inyong mga tahanan,” Zubiri stated.

As of Tuesday, the Philippines has already recorded a total of 142 patients who tested positive for COVID-19, including 12 fatalities.

On Monday, President Rodrigo Roa Duterte also declared a Luzon-wide ‘enhanced community quarantine’ prompting the attempt of the government to contain the virus from spreading.