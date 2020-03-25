Senator Koko Pimentel tested positive for COVID-19

Senator Aquilino Pimentel III on Wednesday said that he tested positive for coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

In a statement, the senator revealed that he was only informed of his situation late night of Tuesday, March 24 while he was at the hospital with his pregnant wife Kathryna. Pimentel said he immediately left the hospital after the call.

“Yes (I was with Kath yesterday) as she was scheduled to give birth this morning. I received the call from RITM when I was already in the hospital last night hence I left immediately,” Pimentel said in a statement.

“Since the last day of session March 11, 2020 I had already tried my best to limit my movement. I will call (to the best of my ability) those I remember meeting during those crucial days so that I can inform them of my test result,” he added.

Pimentel said he is maintaining a healthy diet, boosting his immune system, and sleeping well so he can recover faster.

The senator also asked for prayers for his family, especially his wife who is expected to give birth to their first child.

“Imagine, 8+ months pregnant then under isolation pa. I hope the doctors will be able to give her comfort and assurance. Kasi mag-isa lang siya doon,” he said.

Pimentel is the second Senator confirmed to have contracted the viral disease, following Senator Miguel Zubiri who confirmed being infected last March 16.

