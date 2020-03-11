Senate will be on lockdown after being compromised by a resource person who tested positive of CoVid19

Senate President Tito Sotto ordered the lockdown of the Senate on Thursday, Mar.12 after a resource person from their Mar. 5 hearing tested positive of the 2019 Corona virus disease (CoVid19).

According to Sotto, all hearings will be canceled for tomorrow as they will conduct disinfection on the whole building.

Sotto would also want to look into the CCTV so that they can check on the persons who interacted with the CoVid19 confirmed patient.

Sen. Sherwin Gatchalian already issued a statement that he will go into self-quarantine as he personally interacted with the said patient. Gatchalian also ordered his staff to follow government’s protocols as well, especially those who had contact with the patient.

The said resource person was invited during the hearing of the Senate Committee on Basic Education, Arts and Culture, which the Senator chairs.

Aside from Gatchalian, Sen. Nancy Binay will also go into self-quarantine as she was also present during the said hearing.

Meanwhile, Finance Sec. Carlos Dominguez also decided to go on self-quarantine after being exposed to a CoVid19 patient.