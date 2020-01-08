Senate warns govt to monitor market prices amid ongoing tension between US, Iran

Sen. Sherwin Gatchalian is asking the Philippine government to monitor the movement of prices of basic commodities as the tension between the United States of America and Iran continue to escalate.

Gatchalian, chairman of the Senate Committee on Energy said that expect a spike in prices of petroleum products as the tension continues to rise in the Middle East.

The senator added that because of this, it may cause an effect on the prices of basic commodities and services in the market.

In line with this, Gatchalian is making an appeal to the Department of Energy, Department of Trade and Industry and the Department of Agriculture to assign their task forces to monitor the movement of prices of petroleum products and basic commodities.

Gatchalian insisted that the said government agencies should not allow abusive merchants to use the Middle East tension in order to increase the prices of their products.