Senate wants immediate rehab plans for victims of Taal volcano eruption

Senator Richard Gordon suggests the immediate creation of a rehabilitation program for victims of the phreatic eruption of the Taal volcano.

Gordon, chairman of the Philippine Red Cross, said that bringing back normalcy to the lives of the evacuees will be quick if they will start early with the rehabilitation efforts in Batangas.

The senator added that relief operations is not a problem because help continues to flow for the people of Batangas, however, with rehabilitation, it usually takes years just like what happened in recent calamities.

Meanwhile, for Senator Francis Tolentino, he suggests that the government should be focused on the rehabilitation phase because the people’s livelihood is also affected.

Tolentino said that the government should have a plan on when they will start reconstructing buildings, roads, houses and helping affected residents bounce back from this calamity