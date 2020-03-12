Senate to push for additional funding for RITM’s rehabilitation

Senator Imee Marcos will be pushing for additional funding for the rehabilitation of the Research Institute for Tropical Medicine.

According to Marcos, because of RITM’s limited support centers, there is a possibility that it cannot accommodate a massive testing if the 2019 Coronavirus disease situation gets worse.

It has been four decades since the RITM was established and since then, the government had seemed to put aside its importance.

Marcos added that the RITM should be equipped with modern equipment because there are a lot of virus that will be a threat to the public.

Currently, there are only five sub-national centers that can accommodate CoVid19 testing. These include the Lung Center and San Lazaro Hospital in Metro Manila; Baguio City General Hospital, Vicente Sotto Medical Center in Cebu and Southern Philippine Medical Center in Davao Del Sur.

Marcos is recommending that RITM should have a regional presence as part of the government’s precautionary measures in case the CoVid19 situation intensifies.

Aside from the RITM’s supposed rehabilitation, the Senate will also be pushing for the Department of Health to have the jurisdiction to implement lockdown on areas that are infected by the CoVid19.

Under Sen. Francis Tolentino’s Senate Bill 1408, DOH will be given the power to implement lockdown on areas affected by CoVid19, including suspension of classes and observing individuals who are infected by the said virus.

When referring to a lockdown, it could be a barangay level, depending on the severity of the situation.

The proposed bill also includes providing DOH the power to appoint hospitals that will serve as containment areas.