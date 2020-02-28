Senate seeks additional funds for DOH amid CoVid19 health threat

Sen. Sherwin Gatchalian plans to recommend additional funding for the Department of Health as the country exhaust all means in combating the spread of the Novel Coronavirus 2019 (CoVid 19).

According to Gatchalian, the government should make sure that the DOH has enough funds amid the continuous health threat of the CoVid 19.

Gatchalian added that as the confirmed CoVid 19 cases in the country increases, the DOH should be ready in case it starts spreading via local transmission.

The senator further explained that the additional budget can be used in providing protection to frontline health workers who are exposed from the said virus.

The DOH also need additional budget in acquiring enough medical supplies just in case the need arises.

Prior to Gatchalian’s proposal, fellow senator Richard Gordon already submitted a bill making sure that there is enough supply or stockpile of medical supplies like surgical masks, to avoid hoarding and spike in prices.

Meanwhile, two more repatriates who are currently quarantined at the New Clark City in Tarlac are showing symptoms of the CoVid19.

Health Sec. Francisco Duque III made the confirmation during a press conference on Thrsday.

The victims were brought to a hospital in Pampanga and samples were taken from them.

Duque has assured the public that hospitals in the country are well-equipped to handle CoVid19 patients.

The two victims are apart from the three repatriates who were also sent to hospitals and have been placed under observation after showing symptoms of the CoVid19.

Two out of the three patients tested positive while still waiting for the result of the third repatriate.