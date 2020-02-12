Senate remains hopeful that Prez Duterte will reconsider decision on VFA

The Senate is hoping that President Rodrigo Duterte will have a change of heart and withdraw his decision to terminate the Visiting Forcese Agreement between the Philippines and United States of America.

The Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) confirmed on Tuesday, Feb. 11, that the US Embassy has already been notified of the Philippines’ intent to terminate the agreement.

Senate President Vicente Sotto said that the termination will take effect after 180 days, and the two countries can re-negotiate during the said period.

“Baka itong 180 days na ito ay magkaroon ng re-negotiation na lang at magbago ang isip ng Pangulo at sabihing pwede na,” Sotto said during an interview with DZRH.

The Senate passed a resolution on Monday, Feb. 10, urging President Duterte to reconsider terminating the VFA between Philippines and USA.

Only Sen. Ronald Dela Rosa abstained in voting to adopt Senate Resolution No. 312.

The Senate insisted that the Philippines must thoroughly review its decision to terminate the VFA since such move could affect the security and economy of the Philippines and its Asian neighbors.

President Duterte announced that he will terminate the VFA after the US cancelled the US visa of Sen. Ronald Dela Rosa.

The Western superpower passed a spending measure that includes a provision prohibiting the entry of government officials involved in the detainment of Sen. Leila De Lima.

De Lima has been detained at the custodial center of the Philippine National Police in Camp Crame due to his alleged involvement in the trade of illegal drugs.