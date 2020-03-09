Senate oks in providing additional budget for DOH due to CoVid19 threat

The Senate is willing to approve additional funding for the Department of Health in its measures in combating the spread of the Corona virus disease 2019 (CoVid19).

According to Sen. Sonny Angara, chairman of the committee on Finance, there is enough funds in the 2020 national budget that the DOH can utilize in strengthening its campaign against the wide-spread of the CoVid19.

As of last week, the DOH already confirmed its first case of CoVid19 via local transmission. With the latest confirmation of 10 new cases, the Philippines now has a total of 20 CoVid19 confirmed cases.

In line with this, Angara is asking the DOH to be transparent in reporting the status of CoVid19 cases in the country, and for government agencies to join in information dissemination in order to avoid the spread of fake news and cause unnecessary panic from the public.

meanwhile, because of the recent developments in the confirmed cases of CoVid19 in the country, the Senate announced its work suspension for tomorrow, Tuesday, Mar. 10

However, employees that are connected with the scheduled committee hearing for Tuesday will be asked to report for work.

The hearings tomorrow include committees on energy, basic education and committee on government corporations in connection with the stockpiling of face masks and other health related equipment.

The Committee on Civil Service headed by Sen. Joel Villanueva canceled its supposed hearing.

Even the update on the implementation of the Bangsamoro Organic Law will push through.

In the plenary, the Senate mentioned that the public should avoid going to crowded areas as part of the precautionary measures in avoiding the spread of CoVid 19.

According to Senate Majority Leader Miguel Zubiri, session will resume on Wednesday, but instead of starting at 3pm, they will have to move it to 1pm.