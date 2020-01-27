Senate mulls over releasing a statement on the issue of the cancellation of VFA

Senate president Vicente Sotto said that he is contemplating on calling for a Senate caucus on the plan of President Rodrigo Duterte to cancel the Visiting Forces Agreement between the US and Philippines.

According to Sotto, it would be best to hear the different opinions of his fellow senators especially that the Senate was in-charge in ratifying the VFA.

Whatever the position the Senate will take, this will be its sense of senate because the power to cancel the VFA is still under the President’s hands.

Sotto clarified that the resolution they are planning to ratify will in no means influence the decision of the President but just a clarification on where the Senate stands in connection with the said issue.

The Senate president believes that the Armed Forces of the Philippines and the Defense Department need to conduct a briefing on the effects if the government will junk the VFA.

Meanwhile, the Senate believes that it would be better if the President will end the Enhance Defense Cooperation Agreement instead.

Sen. Imee Marcos said that the VFA is beneficial to the country in making the foreign soldiers pay for their crimes while staying in the Philippines.

The VFA in fact paved the wave in detaining Daniel Smith, Joseph Scott Pemberton and other US soldiers.

The EDCA on the other hand is only beneficial to the US troops.

Also, Sen. Koko Pimentel said that it is within the President’s powers if he wants to nullify the VFA.