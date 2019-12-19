Senate, House of Representatives ratify Sin Tax Bill

The Senate and House of Representatives on Wednesday, December 18 ratified the Sin Tax Bill, which seeks to increase excise taxes on alcoholic drinks, heated tobacco products, and vapor cigarettes starting January 1, 2020.

The measure, which was approved during the bicameral conference committee, will be sent to Malacañang for the signature of President Rodrigo Roa Duterte before the year ends since Congress will go on a holiday break starting this week.

Once enacted into law, the measure is expected to raise around Php 24.9 billion in fresh revenues for the government.

The tax rates approved by the bicam panel are the following:

Fermented Liquor (specific tax rate): Php 35 in 2020, Php 37 in 2021, Php 39 in 2022, Php 41 in 2023, and Php 43 in 2024, with a 6% indexation thereafter.

Distilled Spirits (specific tax rate with 22% ad valorem tax): Php 42 in 2020, Php 47 in 2021, Php 52 in 2022, Php 59 in 2023, and Php 66 in 2024, with a 6% indexation thereafter.

Sparkling and still wines (specific tax rate): Php 50 in 2020, with a 6% indexation thereafter.

Heated Tobacco Products or HTPs (specific tax rate): Php 25 in 2020, Php 27.50 in 2021, Php 30 in 2022, and Php 32.50 in 2023, with a 5% indexation thereafter

Salt Nicotine (specific tax rate): Php 37 in 2020, Php 42 in 2021, Php 47 in 2022, Php 52 in 2023, with a 5% indexation thereafter

Free Base (specific tax rate): Php 45 in 2020, Php 50 in 2021, Php 55 in 2022, Php 60 in 2023, with a 5% indexation thereafter.

Revenues from the higher sin taxes would be earmarked to the Universal Health Care (UHC) program (60 percent); Health Facilities Enhancement Program (HFEP) of the Department of Health (20 percent); and programs seeking to attain the country’s Sustainable Development Goals (20 percent).

The bill also includes a provision making the medicines for heart disease, diabetes, and cholesterol-free of value-added tax (VAT) starting January 2020. Meanwhile, medicines for mental health, cancer, tuberculosis, and kidney diseases will also be VAT-free starting in January 2023.

House Committee on Ways and Means chair Joey Salceda said he expects the enrolled copy of the bill to land on Duterte’s desk next week.