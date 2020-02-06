Senate committee recommends filing graft charges vs Faeldon over GCTA mess

The Senate Blue Ribbon Committee has recommended the filing of graft charges against former Bureau of Corrections (BuCor) chief Nicanor Faeldon over the Good Conduct Time Allowance (GCTA) controversy.

In a 41-page Committee Report No. 36, the Senate panel concluded that Faeldon violated Section 3(e) of the Anti-Graft and Corrupt Practices Act (Republic Act 3019) for not following the procedures of Department Order 953 by the Department of Justice and signing the release order of heinous crime convicts.

“BuCor Director General Nicanor Faeldon is guilty of malfeasance, misfeasance, and nonfeasance…It is his job, it is his duty, to know all the rules and regulations regarding the release of prisoners,” the report read.

Last year, President Rodrigo Duterte fired Faeldon from his post amidst the controversy surrounding the implementation of Republic 10592 and the good conduct time allowance.

The said law resulted to the release of three out of the seven convicts in the 1997 rape-slay case of Marijoy and Jacqueline Chiong in Cebu, and almost led to the early release of former Calauan, Laguna mayor Antonio Sanchez, who was convicted for the rape and murder of college student Eileen Sarmenta and the murder of Allan Gomez.

If proven guilty, Faeldon may be imprisoned for up to 10 years and be perpetually disqualified from public office for violating this law.

The ex-Bucor chief once led the Bureau of Customs (BOC) before Duterte ordered his removal from the office following the allegations of being involved in the Php 6.4-Billion shabu shipment and the accusations thrown by Senator Panfilo Lacson of taking bribes in Customs, allegedly receiving “pasalubong” money when he assumed office.

Aside from Faeldon, the Senate panel also recommended the filing of direct bribery criminal raps and grave offense administrative charges against three BuCor officials and three New Bilibid Prison officials for allegedly granting GCTA releases and hospital stay for inmates in exchange for cash.

These officials include BuCor Chief of the Documents and Record Section Ramoncito Roque, BuCor Corrections Senior Inspector Mabel Bansil, BuCor Corrections Officer Veronica Buno, Director Ernesto Tamayo of New Bilibid Prison Hospital Directorate for Health Services, Dr. Ursicio Cenas who served as Medical Officer of New Bilibid Prison Hospital and nursing attendant Meryl Benitez of New Bilibid Prison Hospital.

The panel report also recommended the full digitization of all prisoner records, along with the records of BuCor and Bureau of Jail Management and Penology (BJMP) employees for easy monitoring and filing.

“The BuCor, alas, is manned by rotten apples, and corrupt officials. It is rotten to the core—and, from top to bottom,” the report read.

“If we are to improve its functions, if we are to have the Bureau regain the trust of our people, no less than a massive change in personnel and in character is required,” it added.

Presently, BuCor is now being manned by Gerald Bantag, who previously served as regional director of the Bureau of Jail Management and Penology -MIMAROPA. He also served as jail warden for the Parañaque, and Manila city jail.

